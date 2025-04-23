Thursday: 100+ free trees up for grabs in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — National Arbor Day is Friday, April 25.

The City of Leesburg is ready to help you celebrate a day early.

On Thursday, officials plan to give away 125 trees in honor of the holiday.

The event will help mark the city’s 23rd year as a member of the Arbor Day Foundation Tree City USA program.

It will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Trees will be distributed in a drive-thru system with a limit of one tree per vehicle.

Organizers said two types of Crape Myrtle trees will be available — the Natchez, which produces white flowers, and the Tuscarora, which produces watermelon-colored flowers. New owners can expect both varieties to grow about four feet annually, ultimately reaching heights of about 20 feet.

The April 24 giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last.

The event will be at the Venetian Center, located at:

1 Dozier Court, Leesburg, Florida 34748

For more information on Thursday’s tree giveaway, call Leesburg Public Works Department at 352-435-9442.

