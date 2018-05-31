ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thursday will be hotter with another chance for afternoon showers and storms.
Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said there is a 60 percent chance of showers and storms with a high of 89 degrees.
On Wednesday, similar showers in the morning and midday hours brought heavy downpours, gusty winds and even some lightning to Central Florida.
Thursday night should be dry. The weekend will be hot with highs around 90. Friday will also have a chance for scattered storms, with a lesser chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.
Technically not summer yet, but this is #Florida.#WFTV #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/d24Q263O7N— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 30, 2018
