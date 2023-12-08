Ticket of a lifetime: Lake County woman wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off

EUSTIS, Fla. — A Lake County woman is richer after winning $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Shelby Abbott claimed the prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR game.

The 29-year-old chose to receive a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Abbot purchased the winning ticket from Circle K on East Orange Avenue in Eustis.

The store that sold the winning ticket received $2,000.

The $50 game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games comprised 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The Florida Lottery contributes more than $45 billion to education and the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

