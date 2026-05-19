ORLANDO, Fla. — Online ticketing platforms face intense pressure when demand spikes.

When tickets go on sale for a major concert, sports event or travel route, thousands of users may try to buy at the same time. For companies running those systems, performance is not just a technical issue. It can affect sales, customer trust and whether users believe the platform is fair.

Raja Chakraborty, a senior software engineer at Ticketmaster, said ticketing systems need to be designed for moments when demand can surge quickly and unpredictably.

Raja Chakraborty

In those moments, even small delays can create problems. A customer may see a seat as available, click to buy it and then lose it before checkout. Another user may see different availability on a phone than on a laptop. If the system is slow or inconsistent, users often blame the platform.

Ticketing platforms often rely on tools such as autoscaling, rate limiting, queues and database systems designed to handle heavy activity. The goal is to keep the platform responsive while preventing too many users from overwhelming the same parts of the system at once.

The challenge is especially difficult because ticketing demand is uneven. A platform may handle normal traffic for most of the day, then face a sudden surge when a presale opens or a high-demand event is released. Chakraborty’s work has focused on transaction-heavy systems where speed, consistency and reliability all matter at the same time.

“Latency is a trust issue,” Chakraborty said. “If your system takes too long to confirm a seat, users assume it’s gone, or worse, they double book. We need to guarantee that every action reflects real inventory, in real time.”

For engineers, one of the main goals is keeping information consistent across platforms. A customer checking availability on a mobile app should not see a different version of reality than someone using the website.

Chakraborty has described that issue as “interface parity,” meaning users should be able to trust that pricing, availability and seat selection remain consistent across channels.

“You can’t afford inconsistent truths,” Chakraborty said. “A customer who sees different seat options on their phone than on their laptop won’t blame the cache. They’ll blame the brand.”

Chakraborty has written about software design and platform reliability, including in Engineering Open-Source Applications Leveraging Diverse Scripting and Coding Practices for Mobile and Android Platform.

As a Globee Awards judge for Technology, Chakraborty evaluates technology products not only by their features, but also by how they perform under pressure.

“We’ve moved past just asking, ‘Does it work?’” Chakraborty said. “The real question is, ‘Does it work when it matters most?’ That’s where great engineering separates itself.”

For ticketing companies, that question is becoming more important as customers expect fast, accurate and consistent digital experiences. The strongest platforms will be the ones that can handle demand spikes while keeping users confident that the system is working fairly.

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