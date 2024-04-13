Tiger Woods’ PopStroke Daytona Beach is under construction. Here’s when it will open

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Construction has begun and a timeline has been set for the opening of PopStroke — the mini-golf concept co-owned by Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures — in Daytona Beach.

The website for PopStroke indicates the Daytona Beach location, within Tomoka Town Center at 1283 Cornerstone Blvd., will open in the fourth quarter.

In addition, an Orlando Business Journal review of city of Daytona Beach construction permits issued for the project in February shows four of the five permits expire in August, with the fifth set to expire in October. Though permit extensions can be applied for, the expiration dates line up with the project’s fourth-quarter opening

