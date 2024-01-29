Tiger Woods’ PopStroke, other golf concepts to grow in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando golf attractions are poised for growth this year, including PopStroke, a mini-golf concept co-owned by golfer Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures.

Those options, known as hybrid golf, include driving ranges like Drive Shack and Topgolf, as well as simulators and mini golf like the PopStroke concept.

PopStroke plans to open more in Central Florida, including in Daytona Beach and Horizon West during the fourth-quarter of this year, and on International Drive in 2025.

