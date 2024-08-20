Tijuana Flats CEO unveils restaurant’s future after Ch. 11 bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The “Party Starter” delivered to the table at the Tijuana Flats in SoDo may become a new standard for the chain, which is experimenting with a free basket of chips and salsa served to dine-in patrons. The crunchy appetizer comes in addition to the tortilla chips already served with each entrée.

Like nixing pico de gallo, adding queso to dishes that didn’t include it before and taking fried shrimp off the menu, it is one of the ways the company has tinkered with its formula in recent months.

The restaurant at 3154 S. Orange Ave. — one of the most profitable in the chain, according to staff working there — is one of three locations getting a makeover next month, said CEO James Greco.

