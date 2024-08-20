Local

Tijuana Flats CEO unveils restaurant’s future after Ch. 11 bankruptcy

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff

Tijuana Flats Tijuana Flats Restaurants LLC — which includes all 65 of the brand’s corporate-owned eateries — didn’t have the money to pay for rent at more than half of its locations from January of this year to the present, according to filings that are part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings. (Tijuana Flats)

ORLANDO, Fla.

The “Party Starter” delivered to the table at the Tijuana Flats in SoDo may become a new standard for the chain, which is experimenting with a free basket of chips and salsa served to dine-in patrons. The crunchy appetizer comes in addition to the tortilla chips already served with each entrée.

Like nixing pico de gallo, adding queso to dishes that didn’t include it before and taking fried shrimp off the menu, it is one of the ways the company has tinkered with its formula in recent months.

The restaurant at 3154 S. Orange Ave. — one of the most profitable in the chain, according to staff working there — is one of three locations getting a makeover next month, said CEO James Greco.

