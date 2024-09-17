Tijuana Flats to open more restaurants amid Ch. 11 bankruptcy proceedings

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tijuana Flats is preparing to open new restaurants as it proceeds through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Two new franchise locations are in the works, as the Orlando-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain prepares to enter a new state for the first time.

Further, another corporate-owned restaurant will open soon.

