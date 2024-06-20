TikTok accused of breaking US law designed to protect children’s privacy

ORLANDO, Fla. — TikTok is now facing new allegations of breaking a law designed to protect the privacy of children.

The Federal Trade Commission says it investigated TikTok and its parent company and found reason to believe it is violating the Children’s Online Privacy Act.

Federal law requires child-oriented sites to obtain parental consent before collecting personal information on children under 13.

This comes as the company is facing a ban in the U.S. if it does not find a new owner.

