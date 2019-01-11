0 Tim Tebow and fiancee celebrate engagement at... Disney World, of course

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tim Tebow popped the question, and she said "Yes." What are they going to do now?

The natural answer: They're going to Disney World!

The former Florida Gator and his fiancee, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, made the trip from Jacksonville to Orlando after announcing Thursday they were engaged.

"With friends and family along for the ride on Friday, Tebow [...] and Nel-Peters took flight on Dumbo at Magic Kingdom Park and stopped in front of Cinderella Castle to meet another pair of lovebirds, Cinderella and Prince Charming," Walt Disney World said Friday in a statement.

Tim Tebow and fiancé Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters celebrated their engagement at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort! See the photos: https://t.co/EmeThuYeEf pic.twitter.com/Nj22Ct3gYA — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 11, 2019

Disney said it's Nel-Peters' first visit to Walt Disney World. Nel-Peters is a native of South Africa.

Tebow, 31, posted to Instagram Thursday an image of him proposing to Nel-Peters, 23, at his family’s Jacksonville, Florida, property. The photo of Tebow on one knee was accompanied by the caption: “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Nel-Peters commented on the Instagram post, saying: “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!"

The couple's trip to Disney comes on a busy weekend for the park. Thousands of runners are lacing up for marathon weekend, leading up to the main event Sunday morning. You can watch live coverage of Sunday's marathon LIVE on Channel 9 from 5 to 9 a.m.!

It's Walt Disney World Marathon weekend! It's easier than ever to catch all the magical moments https://t.co/IkH8ZlK5Gh pic.twitter.com/VpE4HYx8qM — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 11, 2019

