  Get ready for Disney Marathon weekend: What runners can expect, how to watch

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    WALT DISNEY WORLD - Get on your marks and ready to run – Disney Marathon weekend is almost here.

    The 26th annual Walt Disney World Marathon will run through all four Walt Disney World theme parks on Sunday complete with on-course entertainment.

    It’s the only race of the year that that goes through each one of the parks.

    “runDisney is dedicated to creating a unique race experience,” said Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports in a news release. “With a variety of entertainment and characters throughout the course, cast members and volunteers cheering on runners, participants are sure to find magic throughout every mile.” 

    For those wanting to enjoy the magic of the race without lacing up their sneakers, Channel 9 will be broadcasting live from the finish line from 5 to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

    Viewers can also watch the marathon unfold live on the WFTV News App, the WFTV.com livestream or the WFTV Now Streaming App.

