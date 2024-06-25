Tim Tebow joins Winter Park venture capital group

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has joined a Winter Park venture capital firm.

Govo Venture Partners on June 24 announced the move to name the two-time college national football champion with the Florida Gators as a partner.

The venture capital firm focuses on early-stage companies. Tebow was drawn to the firm’s mission as a reflection of his values and passion, said Managing Partner Rob Panepinto in a news release.

Read: Man accused of fatally shooting new next-door neighbor after backing U-Haul into townhouse

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group