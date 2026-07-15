Titusville adopts new urban forestry plan to expand tree canopy

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville has adopted a new urban forestry management plan aimed at protecting and expanding the city’s tree canopy while improving storm resilience and reducing extreme heat.

The Titusville City Council approved the plan June 9 following recommendations from the Titusville Environmental Commission, city staff and Eocene Environmental Group.

The plan provides a long-term framework for tree planting, maintenance, risk assessment, canopy preservation, storm recovery, public education and future funding.

City officials said trees also help reduce stormwater runoff, improve air quality, lower temperatures, cut energy use and support property values.

“Our urban forest is one of Titusville’s most valuable assets,” Mayor Andrew Connors said. “This plan ensures we have the tools, policies and strategies necessary to protect and grow that asset for future generations.”

Council members approved funding July 14 for the first implementation project under the plan.

A community tree-planting event is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 23 at Sand Point Park. Volunteers will plant trees south of Neptune’s Trail.

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