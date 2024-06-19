Titusville: Head-on collision leaves one woman dead and another injured, according to deputies

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police were called to a multiple-vehicle crash at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Barna Avenue and Knox McRae Drive.

The investigation revealed Gloria Jean Graham, 71, of Titusville, was traveling southbound on Barna Avenue in a 2021 black Chevrolet Equinox and veered into the northbound lane.

A 2014 red Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Carolyn Marie Schmidt, 55, of Titusville, was also traveling in the northbound lane and struck the Equinox head-on.

Schmidt sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, Graham was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

