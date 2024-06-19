Today: SpaceX set to launch from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a European communications satellite Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX said it is targeting a launch at 5:25 p.m., and there will be an extra two-hour launch window.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It will be carrying a satellite for SES, a Luxembourgish communications company.

Read: ‘Scared me to death’: Apopka woman finds small alligator hiding in her garage

After launch, the rocket’s first-stage booster will land on SpaceX’s droneship in the Atlantic.

SpaceX said the booster has previously flown nine times, including the launch of Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, and four Starlink missions.

Standing down from today's launch of the @SES_Satellites ASTRA 1P mission due to unfavorable weather conditions in Florida. Now targeting tomorrow, June 19 for liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 19, 2024

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide live coverage on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group