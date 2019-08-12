Titusville man arrested after allegedly hosting alcohol-fueled party for teens

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man is facing several charges after a party he's accused of hosting for teenagers got out of hand, resulting in a serious injury for one of the party-goers.
Police said 57-year-old Robert Kirk is facing several charges after he allegedly provided alcohol at a home on Sugar Maple Court where roughly 100 teenagers were in attendance, according to witnesses.
When Titusville police arrived, they found a teen bleeding from his head in front of the home, allegedly the victim of a fight.
"The state's concern is one of these children had to be flown away from the scene in serious condition," said a prosecutor. "This child may or may not survive."
Kirk's attorney said his high school-age daughter threw the party and that Kirk may have been lenient in allowing it.
Locals were shocked when they heard of the incident.
"I think he should go to jail," said John Stumpf, a nearby resident. "It's pretty crazy for a man to be having a party for underage kids."
Kirk is facing 25 criminal counts for charges, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child abuse.
Kirk has since bonded out of jail and was ordered by a judge to not have any contact with children and to not use alcohol.
