Titusville officials respond to brush fire near SR 407, I-95

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Fire officials responded to a brush fire Monday evening near State Road 407 and I-95 in Titusville.

    The fire was said to be at five acres around 7:30 p.m. It was said to have originated in the 7400 block of Turkey Point Drive.

    Officials with Brevard County Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service and Titusville Fire Department worked together to contain the fire.

    The fire caused SR 407 to be shut down in both directions. 

     

