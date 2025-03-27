Titusville police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville responded to a deadly crash Thursday morning.

Officials said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Columbia Boulevard near Windover Trail.

Police said Cody Poirier, 31, was struck by a driver while crossing the roadway and died at the scene.

Investigators said it appears that Poirier was not using a crosswalk when he was struck.

Police said the driver is not expected to be charged in this incident.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

