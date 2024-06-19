Titusville post office to reopen nearly a month after mercury spill

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A post office in Titusville will reopen Thursday after being closed for nearly a month due to a hazardous materials incident.

Titusville Firefighters responded to the location on Washington Ave near Harrison Street on May 28 after a caller stated that a substance believed to be mercury was found on site.

According to a statement from the United States Postal Service, the mercury was leaking from a package before it was contained.

Firefighters evacuated the building and called in a third-party contractor to address the cleanup and disposal of the substance.

Postal Inspectors also responded to assist with the cleanup.

According to a USPS spokesperson, part of their emergency preparedness procedures for such an incident includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency.

