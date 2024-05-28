Titusville post office temporarily closed due to Mercury spill

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A post office in Titusville abruptly closed Tuesday following a hazardous materials incident.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Titusville Firefighters responded to the location on Washington Ave near Harrison Street just before 9 a.m. after a caller stated that a substance believed to be mercury was found on site.

According to a statement from the United States Postal Service, the mercury was leaking from a package before it was contained.

READ: Charter bus driver charged with DUI during high school graduation trip to Daytona Beach

Firefighters evacuated the building and called in a third-party contractor to address the cleanup and disposal of the substance.

Postal Inspectors have also responded to the scene to assist with the cleanup.

READ: Deputies: Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet from shooting near Kissimmee house party

According to a USPS spokesperson, part of their emergency preparedness procedures for such an incident includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency.

While all the post office employees were deemed safe, the postal service says they’re temporarily suspending all operations at the Washington Ave. location out of an abundance of caution and to conduct additional testing.

READ: Brevard County man pleads guilty to possession of child sex abuse material

Meanwhile, USPS customers in the area are encouraged to conduct transactions such as purchasing stamps and mailing packages at the Cocoa facility located at 2000 State Road 524.

It’s not clear when the Washington Ave. facility will reopen.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group