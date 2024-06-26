TODAY: Free & low-cost mammogram screenings in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Brevard County are offering free or low-cost mammograms to eligible Florida residents on Wednesday.

The 3D Mobile Mammography bus, hosted by Florida Department of Health, is providing the service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 26.

Screenings will be held at the following location:

Department of Health - Brevard Viera Clinic

2565 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940

In order to qualify for a screening, patients must meet each of the four following criteria:

Woman age 50-64 -OR- Woman age 40-49 with a parent, sister, brother, or child who has had breast cancer

Household income is less than or equal to 200% of the poverty level

No health insurance to cover the cost of clinical breast exams, mammogram, or Pap smear

Primary residence is in Florida

Those who want to be sure they qualify can first call 321-984-4702.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group