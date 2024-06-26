TODAY: Free & low-cost mammogram screenings in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Brevard County are offering free or low-cost mammograms to eligible Florida residents on Wednesday.
The 3D Mobile Mammography bus, hosted by Florida Department of Health, is providing the service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 26.
Screenings will be held at the following location:
Department of Health - Brevard Viera Clinic
- 2565 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940
In order to qualify for a screening, patients must meet each of the four following criteria:
- Woman age 50-64 -OR- Woman age 40-49 with a parent, sister, brother, or child who has had breast cancer
- Household income is less than or equal to 200% of the poverty level
- No health insurance to cover the cost of clinical breast exams, mammogram, or Pap smear
- Primary residence is in Florida
Those who want to be sure they qualify can first call 321-984-4702.
