Local

TODAY: Free & low-cost mammogram screenings in Brevard County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

FILE IMAGE: Mammogram screening

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Brevard County are offering free or low-cost mammograms to eligible Florida residents on Wednesday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The 3D Mobile Mammography bus, hosted by Florida Department of Health, is providing the service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 26.

Screenings will be held at the following location:

Department of Health - Brevard Viera Clinic

  • 2565 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940

In order to qualify for a screening, patients must meet each of the four following criteria:

  • Woman age 50-64 -OR- Woman age 40-49 with a parent, sister, brother, or child who has had breast cancer
  • Household income is less than or equal to 200% of the poverty level
  • No health insurance to cover the cost of clinical breast exams, mammogram, or Pap smear
  • Primary residence is in Florida

Those who want to be sure they qualify can first call 321-984-4702.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read