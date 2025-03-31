WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Tallahassee at 11 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Friday morning from Tallahassee.

DeSantis plans to speak from the Florida State Capitol at 11 a.m.

He’ll be joined by Dave Kerner, director of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The governor’s office did not say what topics DeSantis plans to discuss.

