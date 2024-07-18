TODAY: Land a job with Marion County Public Schools

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — People looking for a career in education have a chance to land a job in Marion County.

Marion County Public Schools is holding a job fair Thursday in Ocala.

The district said it will conduct face-to-face interviews and offer conditional contracts on the spot for candidates who meet certain requirements.

Positions are available for various subject areas and grade levels, organizers said.

The July 18 hiring fair runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be held at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center.

That’s located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.

For more information about today’s job fair, click here.

