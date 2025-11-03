TODAY: Judge could sentence convicted ‘Xbox killers’ to death in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two of the most notorious murderers in Central Florida history could be headed back to death row.

The so-called “Xbox killers” could learn their fate on Monday.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter are scheduled to appear in a Volusia County courtroom to hear their sentences.

In 2004, the two men, along with accomplices, used baseball bats to kill six people inside a Deltona home.

They thought the victims had items belonging to Victorino — including an Xbox home video game system.

Both Hunter and Victorino had been on death row since being convicted.

But after a change in Florida’s law related to the death penalty, they got a new jury trial.

That jury also recommended death, but their sentence will ultimately be up to a judge.

