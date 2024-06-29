Today: MCO hosts Orlando Philharmonic concert to celebrate 4th of July

ORLANDO, Fla. — In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will host a Liberty Weekend concert featuring the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

This year’s concert will be held at Terminal C on level 2, departures, at the Orlando International Airport.

The annual performance by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The musical program will include patriotic favorites and American classics.

The event is free to the public.

Before the concert, the Central Florida Community Arts Choir will perform familiar songs.

At 6:45 p.m., the Colonel Joe Kittinger Award will be presented to a local veteran for service and contributions to aviation, the country, and the Central Florida community.

Visitors will receive three hours of complimentary garage parking.

The airport said for easy parking, follow the blue roadway signs to the Terminal C parking garage.

