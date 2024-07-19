Today: Sanford police to give update on 25-year-old cold case

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department announced it will give an update Friday on a cold case.

Officials did not specify which case, but it said it dates back to 1999.

The department has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m.

READ: Seminole County considers requiring residents to post ‘Bear Activity’ signs

Channel 9 will be on hand and share details later this morning online and on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group