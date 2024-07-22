Today: Sen. Rick Scott to make campaign announcement in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is set to visit Central Florida on Monday.

Scott said he plans to make a “major announcement” about his re-election campaign.

He’ll be speaking in Kissimmee at 9:30 a.m.

