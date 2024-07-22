Some Central Florida students already heading back to school

COCOA, Fla. — Some Central Florida students are already heading back to school.

While most kids don’t return for another three weeks, hundreds of students at Challenger 7 Elementary School are getting an early start.

And they will stay in school as a part of a year-round schooling pilot program.

Read: Back to school: See when school starts back up in your county

There will be classes every month throughout the year.

There will also be early release Fridays sprinkled in to give kids time off.

Read: Florida to open back-to-school sales tax holiday

The decision to implement the program was approved unanimously by the state legislature last year.

“I have a child who struggles with summer slide, so I have heard great things from teachers who have done it in the past,” said parent Hannah Brenan.

Read: Scores are in for end-of-year state testing: Here’s how Central Florida compares

Right now, this is just a pilot program to see how the school will handle and adapt to the change.

So far, there are no plans to expand this across Brevard County.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group