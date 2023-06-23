TODAY: SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is counting down to the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket that’s scheduled to lift off Friday morning.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The rocket will aim to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
The 56 satellites are meant to provide internet in rural and hard-to-reach locations, worldwide.
READ: Tropical Storm Cindy develops in the Atlantic
Targeting Friday, June 23 at 9:56 a.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of 56 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/SpsRVRsvz1— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 22, 2023
Liftoff is scheduled for 9:56 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
If the launch happens, you can watch it live here and on Channel 9.
READ: ‘Devastated’: Man killed on tourist sub had ties to several Titanic exhibits, including Orlando’s
50 schools across Rwanda are now connected with Starlink’s high-speed internet ❤️🛰️🇷🇼— Starlink (@Starlink) June 22, 2023
h/t @RwandaGov and @InstituteGC → https://t.co/jSYsrZYAX4 pic.twitter.com/5bT0ynP15K
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group