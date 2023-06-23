TODAY: SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is counting down to the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket that’s scheduled to lift off Friday morning.

The rocket will aim to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The 56 satellites are meant to provide internet in rural and hard-to-reach locations, worldwide.

READ: Tropical Storm Cindy develops in the Atlantic

Targeting Friday, June 23 at 9:56 a.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of 56 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/SpsRVRsvz1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 22, 2023

Liftoff is scheduled for 9:56 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If the launch happens, you can watch it live here and on Channel 9.

READ: ‘Devastated’: Man killed on tourist sub had ties to several Titanic exhibits, including Orlando’s

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group