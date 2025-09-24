WATCH: SpaceX rocket launches IMAP mission for NASA

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a rocket Wednesday morning that will send three missions into space.

The Falcon 9 rocket carried two spacecraft for NASA and one for NOAA.

Liftoff from Kennedy Space Center went as planned at 7:30 a.m.

The million-mile journey to study the Sun's influence starts now!



A @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying three new space weather missions launched at 7:30am ET (1130 UTC) on Wednesday, Sept. 24, from @NASAKennedy. pic.twitter.com/sGyN13LMX5 — NASA (@NASA) September 24, 2025

The IMAP mission will aim to give us a better understanding of space weather, cosmic radiation, and their impacts on Earth.

The data may be applied to robotic and human space exploration.

Once in space, NASA said it will take a couple of months before all of the instruments are working.

