Today: Task force to finalize recommendation for Florida’s Black History museum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Black History Task Force is set to hold its final meeting in Tallahassee on Friday.

The group has recommended Saint Johns County for the site of the Florida Museum of Black History.

It was a decision that shocked leaders in Eatonville, who were fighting for the museum to be built there.

Now, it’s up to the task force to finalize that decision, which will be sent to the state legislature for consideration.

