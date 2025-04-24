Toddler fatally struck by vehicles after following family dog into street in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police say a 1-year-old child died after being struck by two vehicles in Daytona Beach.

It happened Wednesday night along North Halifax Avenue near Plaza Boulevard.

According to Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 8:30 p.m., the child followed the family dog out of the home after it escaped.

While following the dog, the toddler entered into oncoming traffic and was struck by one vehicle, and then another, investigators said.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital, police said.

Police added that its investigation into the deadly incident remains active.

Channel 9’s Demie Johnson is working to gather the latest details on this tragic story and will have an update on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group