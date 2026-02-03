Tom Terry marks 30 years of weather coverage on 19th anniversary of the deadly 2007 tornado outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry marked 30 years in Central Florida on Monday, an anniversary that coincides with one of the state’s deadliest weather events.

Terry was broadcasting 19 years ago today while tracking the impactful Groundhog Day Tornado Outbreak of 2007.

The outbreak on February 2, 2007, is the second-deadliest tornado event in Florida’s history. Terry stayed on the air throughout the night and morning to monitor the storms, which resulted in 21 fatalities and the destruction of dozens of homes in Sumter and Lake counties.

After the storms, Terry took some time to assess the damage in the affected communities. He connected with residents who had lost their homes and belongings, taking notes to understand the scope of the second-deadliest tornado outbreak in Florida’s history.

His tenure in Central Florida has been defined by tracking severe weather systems and providing emergency updates to the community.

Outside of his work at Severe Weather Center 9, Terry shares his life with his loving wife, Selina, and their two wonderful children, Ryan and Kaitlyn. He has a passion for collecting classic horror films and finds joy in working on his beloved Mustang.

