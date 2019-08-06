Tonight: SpaceX aims to launch Amos-17 mission from Brevard Co.

5 p.m. update:
SpaceX has pushed back its launch window. It will now open at 7:23 p.m.
Original Story:
Space X is gearing up for another launch from the Space coast Tuesday night. The launch window opens at 6:53 p.m. ET. and ends no later than 8:21 p.m.
Just 13 days after the last SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Space X is scheduled to launch its Amos-17 mission from Space Launch Complex 40. The Amos-17 mission was supposed to launch Saturday, but the company decided to postpone it to perform more further checks.
The Falcon 9 rocket launch tonight has launched two previous times, once in July 2018, and most recently in November 2018. This time SpaceX will not attempt to recover the rocket as all fuel will be used to launch the satellite to space.
PAYLOAD - WHAT IS AMOS-17?
The Amos-17 mission contains a satellite designed by Boeing that will increase internet connectivity to Africa. Once deployed, about 31 minutes after liftoff, the satellite will enter the 17E orbital position, right over Africa. The satellite will be operational for at least 20 years.
HOW’S THE WEATHER?
Weather conditions, according to the Air Force’s 45 weather squadron at Cape Canaveral, have a 60 percent chance of violating launch constraints. There is a 40 percent chance of go.
Megan Cruz along with video journalist Jon Galed will be live starting at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News from Cape Canaveral, monitoring the latest updates for Tuesday night’s launch.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger is closely monitoring the weather conditions and will be tracking storms live on Channel 9
