Tony Award winner Buena Vista Social Club heads to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Single tickets are now on sale for the Orlando premiere of “Buena Vista Social Club” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The musical will run Oct. 20 through Oct. 25 at Walt Disney Theater.

Inspired by the artists behind the iconic album, the production follows legendary Cuban singer Omara Portuondo as she returns to the recording studio and confronts her past.

The musical features songs from Cuba’s golden age and tells its story through a combination of live music, dance and memories of Havana.

“Buena Vista Social Club” earned four competitive Tony Awards in 2025, including awards for featured actress Natalie Venetia Belcon, sound design, choreography and orchestrations. The musicians in the show’s band also received a Special Tony Award.

The original Broadway cast recording later won the Grammy Award for best musical theater album.

The production is directed by Saheem Ali, with choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck. Marco Ramirez wrote the book.

Tickets are available through the Dr. Phillips Center.

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