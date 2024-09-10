‘Torrential rainfall’ possible Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The risk of flooding from strong afternoon storms continues Tuesday in Central Florida.

A stalled front across Central Florida is keeping our rain and storm chances high.

Our area will have rain and storm chances of around 60% on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said some areas could see “torrential rainfall,” with 2 to 4 inches of rain in some areas.

Flooding is likely in low-lying areas that receive the heaviest rain due to the ground becoming saturated.

We will see more of the same for the rest of the week.

