Toy Story 5 drives Cinemark to highest June box office weekend ever

ORLANDO, Fla. — Toy Story 5 helped Cinemark post the biggest domestic opening weekend in the company’s history for a G- or PG-rated film, according to the theater chain.

Cinemark said the movie also helped drive its highest domestic June box office weekend ever and its biggest box office weekend of 2026.

The company said strong attendance for Toy Story 5, along with continued interest in recent releases Disclosure Day and Obsession, contributed to the record-setting weekend.

Cinemark also reported its highest June food and beverage sales per guest in company history, fueled by concession purchases and demand for Toy Story 5-themed merchandise.

“Toy Story 5 soared ‘to infinity and beyond,’ delivering our biggest opening weekend ever for a family film,” Cinemark President and CEO Sean Gamble said in a statement.

The theater chain said several major movie releases are still scheduled for the remainder of the summer, including Supergirl, Minions & Monsters, Moana, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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