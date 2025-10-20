Tractor-trailer carrying tomatoes caught fire in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor-trailer carrying tomatoes caught fire early Monday morning on southbound I-75 in Sumter County due to a mechanical issue.

Tractor trailer fire in Sumter County A tractor-trailer carrying tomatoes caught fire early Monday morning on southbound I-75.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when the driver noticed the problem and quickly disconnected the tractor from the trailer, preventing the fire from spreading to the tractor itself.

The trailer, however, was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews arrived to handle the fire and regulate traffic. Despite the intense flames, no injuries were reported, says the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver’s quick action to disconnect the tractor likely prevented more damage and kept everyone safe.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group