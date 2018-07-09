  • Tractor-trailer catches fire at truck stop on OBT

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters had to quickly dse flames that engulfed a tractor-trailer at a truck stop.

    The fire was at the Truckers Paradise on South Orange Blossom Trail, which is about a half-mile south of Florida's Turnpike.

    Video from Skywitness 9 shows at least two tractor-trailers were badly damaged by flames. 

