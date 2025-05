MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne could be getting a Trader Joe’s in the future.

An application for a building permit has been filed for the grocery store at 2221 Town Center Ave. That’s at the Avenue Viera center.

There is no known date for when construction would start.

