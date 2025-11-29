Trader Joe’s to open new Melbourne store

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Trader Joe’s is set to open a new store in Melbourne on Dec. 3rd, with a grand opening celebration featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new Trader Joe’s store is located at 2221 Town Center Ave, Ste 101, in the Avenue Viera Shopping Center.

The store will officially open its doors to the public at 9 a.m., following a brief ceremony attended by Store Captain Keith Miller and Trader Joe’s Crew Members.

Officials said Trader Joe’s is known for its commitment to the local community, and the Melbourne store is no exception.

In addition to providing employment opportunities, the Melbourne Trader Joe’s will participate in the company’s Neighborhood Shares Program.

This initiative ensures that 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy are donated to local non-profit organizations, seven days a week.

The store will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a wide range of groceries and specialty items to the Melbourne community.

