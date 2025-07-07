Traffic Advisory: Overnight closures begin for Kirkman Road and S.R. 528

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will close Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida, overnight from July 8 to July 10 to enable bridge repairs and ramp expansions.

The closures will take place between the Kirkman Road (State Road 435) and State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) interchanges, beginning each night at 10 p.m. and reopening by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and stay informed about potential schedule changes.

On the nights of July 8 and 9, all westbound lanes and ramps of I-4 from Kirkman Road to the west of S.R. 528 will be closed, except for the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Kirkman Road and the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from westbound S.R. 528.

Overnight Closures on I-4 between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528 Interchanges Traffic Advisory: Overnight Closures on I-4 between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528 Interchanges July 8 to 10 (Florida Department of Transportation)

On July 10, all lanes of eastbound I-4 under the westbound I-4 exit ramp to S.R. 528 and the westbound I-4 exit ramp to S.R. 528 will be closed.

Detours have been provided for motorists affected by the closures. For instance, westbound I-4 travelers who wish to access S.R. 528 will be directed to exit early at Exit 75B to southbound Kirkman Road, then continue to Sand Lake Road and follow the detour signs to reach their destination.

Overnight Closures on I-4 between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528 Interchanges Traffic Advisory: Overnight Closures on I-4 between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528 Interchanges July 8 to 10 (Florida Department of Transportation)

FDOT recommends that commuters adhere to all posted detour signs and acknowledges that construction schedules might be altered by weather or other unexpected factors.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group