Traffic Advisory: Sinkhole reported on Orange County road

ORLANDO, Fla. — A sinkhole has appeared on Conway Road near Conway and Hoffner, causing parts of the road to be shut down and traffic to be rerouted.

Orange County deputies are blocking off the area because of the sinkhole in one of the northbound lanes of Conway Road. Though the sinkhole is described as small, it is very deep, leading officials to reroute traffic through nearby business parking lots to keep everyone safe.

