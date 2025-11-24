Traffic alert: Westbound I-4 in Orange County blocked after crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County are closed due to an overturned vehicle, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Drivers traveling westbound on I-4 are being detoured at Exit 80 to U.S. 441, with alternative routes provided to resume travel on I-4 from Conroy Road or Michigan Avenue.

FDOT said drivers can resume their travel on westbound I-4 from Conroy Road or by entering westbound I-4 from U.S. 441, just ahead of the closed area.

For real-time updates and details on closures and alternative routes, motorists are advised to visit Florida 511.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) urges motorists to drive safely and follow all posted signage to ensure everyone’s safety.

