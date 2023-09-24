Traffic shift on eastbound I-4 to start Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers should be aware of a traffic shift on eastbound Interstate 4 that is scheduled to begin Sunday.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the change will affect the Daryl Carter Parkway to Central Florida Parkway.

Single and double-lane closures will start at 9 p.m.

FDOT said traffic will be shifted 12 feet toward the median on I-4 to a temporarily constructed part of the road.

Officials advise drivers to see posted signs and use caution around construction zones.

The change should be completed by 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Sep. 25, and is expected to be in place until spring of next year.

Read: Man killed after shooting at Orange County deputies, sheriff says

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group