Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop on Eau Gallie Boulevard led to the arrest of Laura Ellis for drug trafficking after deputies discovered fentanyl and cocaine in her vehicle.

Deputy Fultz stopped a vehicle traveling 30 mph in a 50-mph zone. During the stop, K-9 Deputy Lexi Gordon and her dog, Luna, conducted a search that revealed 4.88 grams of fentanyl and 2.3 grams of cocaine in a makeup bag in the center console.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey commented on the arrest, emphasizing the commitment to removing drugs from the streets of Brevard County.

Deputy Fultz said they noticed the vehicle driving significantly below the speed limit, prompting the traffic stop. During the investigation, K-9 Luna indicated the presence of drugs, leading to a search of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Laura Ellis, a passenger in the vehicle, admitted to owning the makeup bag containing the drugs.

She was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ellis was already out on bond for previous charges of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine at the time of her arrest. She is currently held without bond.

