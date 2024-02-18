Travel back in time as this county holds a retro music event

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala will have an homage music event with musical performers playing 80s classics.

The event will happen on March 1 at the first Friday Art Walk event in Downtown Square.

The event will begin with an instructed dance lesson by Arthur Murray Dance Center at Downtown Square from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and it will continue with a 2 hour 1980s Queen Divas tribute performance by Carlene Mitchell.

Over 40 visual artists will be displayed along the downtown sidewalks, and there will be free activities with an 80s twist with arts organizations at the downtown square.

They’re also an 80s classic car display by Ocala Cruisers.

This free event is open to the public; guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the downtown Square.

