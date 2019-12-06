  • Traveling for the holidays? This Florida Chick-fil-A will be open 24/6 this month

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    YULEE, Fla. - Ever get a late-night Chick-fil-A craving? Well, there's good news for drivers traveling through the Jacksonville area this holiday season.

    The Chick-fil-A in Yulee, near Amelia Island, will be open 24 hours a day Monday through Friday during the month of December.

    On Saturdays, the restaurant will close at 10 p.m. And as always, it will be closed Sundays.

    Like breakfast? Chicken biscuits and Chick-n-Minis will be available from midnight to 10:30 a.m.

    We checked and the restaurant chain has no plans to keep any Central Florida locations open 24/6, but WFTV news app users will be the first to know should that change.

    The restaurant is on The Buccaneer Trail near Mount Zion Loop, about 8 miles east of Interstate 95, if you're up for the detour.

    See a map of the restaurant's location below:

