Traveling for the holidays? This Florida Chick-fil-A will be open 24/6 this month

YULEE, Fla. - Ever get a late-night Chick-fil-A craving? Well, there's good news for drivers traveling through the Jacksonville area this holiday season.
The Chick-fil-A in Yulee, near Amelia Island, will be open 24 hours a day Monday through Friday during the month of December.
Related Headlines
On Saturdays, the restaurant will close at 10 p.m. And as always, it will be closed Sundays.
TRENDING NOW:
- Extra law enforcement' at Atlantic High School following fight, Sheriff's Office says
- Osceola County mother dismembered, buried by estranged husband, father-in-law, affidavit says
- Pastor runs inside Orlando church to prevent its demolition after roof collapses
- Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Like breakfast? Chicken biscuits and Chick-n-Minis will be available from midnight to 10:30 a.m.
We checked and the restaurant chain has no plans to keep any Central Florida locations open 24/6, but WFTV news app users will be the first to know should that change.
Read: Chick-fil-A will no longer fund Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
The restaurant is on The Buccaneer Trail near Mount Zion Loop, about 8 miles east of Interstate 95, if you're up for the detour.
See a map of the restaurant's location below:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}