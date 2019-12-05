0 Roof of 94-year-old church collapses in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. - The roof of a nearly century-old church has collapsed in Parramore.

Footage from Skywitness 9 shows the roof of Black Bottom Church of Prayer had caved in around 10:44 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said failure of the roof trusses is what caused the collapse.

A man was said to be inside the church at the time of the collapse, but he was able to escape without injury.

Firefighters are worried about an additional collapse that could damage power lines, which would affect 20 to 30 homes in the area.

Earlier this week, Channel 9 reporter Q McCray interviewed the pastor of the church about her effort to save and restore the building.

Pastor Dana Jackson told McCray she'd received estimates that work to restore the church could cost upwards of $250,000.

The church was built in 1925 and was purchased by Jackson in 2015 with aspirations of restoring it back to its glory days.

The church's website says the name "Black Bottom" came from the land the church sits on. When it rained, the water would create ponds that never drained, requiring residents to build canoes to get around.

Jackson said prior to the collapse she was working with the Orange Preservation Trust, which advocates and helps protect historic sites in Orange County, to get her church a historic landmark designation.

"It opens the door to more grants," Jackson had said, adding that she was hoping to get Orlando's Historic Preservation Board to approve the designation.

"It's going to happen. God is going to do it," Jackson said earlier this week.

