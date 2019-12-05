  • 12 arrested after fight breaks out in school courtyard

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One adult and 11 students were arrested Thursday afternoon after a fight broke out in a courtyard at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies said they were called to the school at about noon.

    Investigators said the adult was charged with trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon after visiting campus with a parent in response to a report of a possible fight. They said the adult had brass knuckles.

    The school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution.

    One person was taken to a hospital for chest pain.

    Deputies said no other weapons were found on campus and no students were injured.

